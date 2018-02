Jury Awards Ex-UCLA Doctor $13M In Gender, Age Bias Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (February 15, 2018, 6:31 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles jury on Thursday awarded $13 million to a former UCLA oncologist who claims she was forced to take a job elsewhere after complaining about disparate treatment because of her gender, though it found in favor of the school on an age discrimination claim.



Dr. Lauren Pinter-Brown spent 10 years as a top researcher in the lymphoma program at the University of California, Los Angeles. She claimed that she was subjected to harsh comments and unequal treatment in a male-dominated atmosphere — and at one point,...

