Filipino Family Awarded Nearly $400K For Forced Labor

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- A Filipino family who entered the United States as legal permanent residents won a $387,621 verdict on Wednesday when a Colorado federal jury found they had been forced to work without wages for a family member who sponsored their entry.



Husband and wife William and Leonida Sackett were found to have violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act and Colorado labor laws by forcing Leonida Sackett’s brother, Esmeraldo Echon Jr., and his wife and son to work various jobs on their rental properties, for their produce...

