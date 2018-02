Mass. Court Affirms Toss Of Negligent Discharge Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 1:45 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts appeals court Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a wrongful death case that alleged a psychiatric hospital was negligent in releasing a woman who had just suffered the loss of premature twins and who died of a drug overdose a day after being discharged.



The appeals court noted that a medical malpractice tribunal found no credence to an affidavit submitted by expert witness Helen Farrell, a forensic psychiatrist retained by Denise Clifford, aunt of 19-year-old Erin Clifford. Farrell’s statement was in support of Denise Clifford’s...

