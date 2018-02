FCC Watchdog Probing Pai-Sinclair Relationship, Rep Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- The inspector general of the Federal Communications Commission is investigating Chairman Ajit Pai over whether he improperly pushed for rule changes relaxing media ownership rules in order to benefit Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., announced Thursday.



Pai advocated and, in April, secured rule changes that ultimately made possible Sinclair’s $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co. that was proposed to regulators weeks later — a union of the nation’s two largest broadcast station owners. In August, already-skeptical Democrats chafed at reports Pai had met...

