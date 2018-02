UK Watchdog To Face High Court Scrutiny On Fox-Sky Finding

Law360, Washington (February 15, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- A London High Court judge has agreed to hear a challenge to a U.K. telecom regulator’s finding that 21st Century Fox Inc. would be a “fit and proper” broadcast license holder if a proposed $14.4 billion takeover of Sky PLC goes through, activist group Avaaz said Wednesday.



Avaaz in September launched a legal challenge to the finding, accusing the U.K.’s Office of Communications of failing to thoroughly vet the company’s fitness to hold a broadcast license and creating an artificially high threshold for an unfit finding....

