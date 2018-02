Ill. Court Affirms Transfer Of Suit Against Redbox Driver

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 3:10 PM EST) -- A pedestrian who was struck by the vehicle of a Redbox Automated Retail LLC employee failed Thursday to return her suit against the company to Cook County, Illinois, with an appellate court finding that the pedestrian's home county of Kane was a better fit for the case.



Debbie Schuster sued Redbox, its employee Lynn Richards and Coinstar, which leased the vehicle Richards was driving. She had attempted to convince the appellate panel that the trial court had set out with the goal of kicking the case out of...

