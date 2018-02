Pa. Auto Leasing Co. Defaulted On $10.7M Loan, Bank Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- KeyBank NA sued a car rental company in Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday, accusing Fleetway Leasing Co. and an affiliate of defaulting on $10.7 million in loans and fraudulently inflating their performance numbers.



The Ohio-based lender said it provided Fleetway with a $13 million discretionary revolving line of credit in 2015 that enabled it to pay for more than 700 vehicles that Fleetway in turn leased to dozens of other rental car agencies. But the company admitted early this year that it covered up more than...

To view the full article, register now.