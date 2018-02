NCAA, College At Fault For Foul Ball Injury, Ex-Player Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- A former Division II college baseball player and his parents launched a lawsuit against his school and the National Collegiate Athletic Association in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday, accusing them of not doing enough to protect him from a foul ball that allegedly struck him and caused severe neurological damage.



Joseph Gutowski and his parents, Robert and Carolyn Gutowski, claimed that West Chester University of Pennsylvania and the NCAA knew the dangers associated with foul balls, but failed to implement precautions like fencing or netting in front...

