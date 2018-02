Calif. Court Revives Insurance Row Over Bingo Device Fire

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 7:59 PM EST) -- A California appeals court found Wednesday that a lower court wrongly dismissed a bingo device supplier’s suit against its insurer stemming from a London fire started by a battery in a device, saying there is a potential for coverage in the future.



The 2008 fire was started by a lithium battery in an handheld device designed by Planet Bingo LLC and manufactured by an independent contractor. The device was shipped to a distributor in the U.K., which has agreed to pay $2.6 million for the damages,...

