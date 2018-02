2 Long Island Mortgage Co. Execs Cop To $9M Fraud

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- Two mortgage executives accused of lying to banks in order to obtain nearly $9 million in short-term loans for Long Island mortgage lender Vanguard Funding LLC admitted in New York federal court on Thursday to conspiring to commit wire and bank fraud, the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office said.



Edward J. Sypher Jr., 41, and Matthew T. Voss, 42, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein to conspiracy counts stemming from the alleged scheme, which the two men initially pled not guilty to when prosecutors...

