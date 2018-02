Ill. Sheriff Must Face Immigrant's Wrongful Detention Suit

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday allowed a Honduran native to move forward with his suit claiming a jail in Lake County wrongfully continued to detain him after his sister posted bond for him, and then retaliated to his complaints about that detention by transferring him to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.



U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis refused to toss Emil Santos’ allegations that Lake County officials kept him in detention in retaliation for originally filing the suit, saying more fact-finding was needed. She found that...

