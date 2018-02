Kellogg Worker Must Arbitrate FLSA Claim, Judge Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge on Thursday sent to arbitration a Kellogg worker’s claim that the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by denying him proper overtime pay, finding the parties had “clearly and unmistakably” agreed that an arbitrator should decide whether the allegations are arbitrable.



U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon granted a motion to compel arbitration by Kellogg Co. and Kellogg Sales Co., concluding that retail sales representative Brian Smith signed an employment agreement with a provision mandating arbitration pursuant to Judicial Arbitration Mediation...

To view the full article, register now.