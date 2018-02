4th Circ. Won't Bar Pipeline Co. From Taking Va. Properties

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 7:06 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday shot down a bid by Virginia landowners to bar Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC from taking properties for its project, a move they said was needed while they challenge the constitutionality of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's eminent domain authority.



The one-sentence order didn't give a reason for denying the landowners' emergency motion under the All Writs Act. The landowners had argued that a lower court's Jan. 31 ruling setting conditions on Mountain Valley taking possession of properties along the route of...

