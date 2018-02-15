Deals Rumor Mill: Thomson Reuters, Seadrill, Petrobras

By Adam Rhodes

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:40 PM EST) -- Despite the protests of Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson, the company's board moved forward with a Blackstone Group LP-led consortium's $17 billion bid to take a majority stake in the financial and risk business, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. According to the report, the chairman had doubts that it was the best offer for the business or that other buyers were sought out. The deal, which values the unit at roughly $20 billion, was announced just weeks ago in late January. Under the deal, separate announcements...
