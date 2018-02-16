Expert Analysis

How Emerging Sources Of ESI Will Impact Discovery

By Charles McGee February 16, 2018, 12:21 PM EST

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 12:21 PM EST) -- Late last year the Sedona Conference released their final version of the third edition of its principles addressing electronic document production. These principles were the result of years of collaboration between the drafting team and other members of the e-discovery community. It had been a decade since the second edition was published, and there have been countless technological innovations in the subsequent years. Indeed, the previous edition was released in the same month as Apple put its very first iPhone on sale. Facebook was still in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular