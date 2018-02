Ex-Foley & Lardner Atty Should Get Prison Time, Feds Say

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- Prosecutors on Thursday urged a New York federal judge to ignore a request from former Foley & Lardner LLP partner Walter “Chet” Little that he be sentenced to community service and time served after pleading guilty to an insider trading scheme using the firm’s client information.



Little’s crimes were “calculated, considered and extensive,” prosecutors said, urging U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla to stick with the original 37-to-46-month sentencing guidelines that Little agreed to when he pled guilty, which prosecutors argued were appropriate and would serve...

