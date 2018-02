Lion Biotech Gets Some Claims Trimmed In Investor Dispute

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed two of six claims in a proposed class action against Lion Biotechnologies Inc., leaving in place allegations that it artificially inflated its stock price by secretly commissioning news stories but ruling the lead investor hadn’t traced his stock purchases to one of Lion’s allegedly misleading statements.



In the Thursday ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston generally rejected the arguments of Lion, rebranded in 2017 as Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., about timeliness and materiality of the claims, but agreed with the...

