DOE Must Publish Energy-Saver Rules Adopted Under Obama

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy must publish in the Federal Register a set of energy conservation standards for household and industrial appliances that had been finalized during the last months of the Obama administration, a California federal judge said Friday, handing a win to various states and environmental groups in litigation against the federal agency.



U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said the department breached an obligation to publish four energy standards on the Federal Register and ordered the federal government to do so within 28 days....

To view the full article, register now.