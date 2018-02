9th Circ. Won't Revive Investor Suit Over Hep B Drug Trials

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge was right to dismiss a proposed investor class action accusing Arrowhead Research Corp. of overstating clinical trial results for its hepatitis B medication, as the company didn’t issue false or misleading statements, the Ninth Circuit said Thursday.



Arrowhead’s comments about the initial results of its clinical trials were “cabined by cautionary language,” accurately compared the results to past studies and were otherwise forward looking, the three-judge panel stated in an unpublished order. Additionally, there was no other conduct by executives, such as...

To view the full article, register now.