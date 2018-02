Ill. Trader Accused Of Embezzling $2M In Cryptocurrency

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 10:20 PM EST) -- A Chicago man was charged with the city’s first criminal prosecution involving the cryptocurrency trading industry on Thursday, as 24-year-old trader Joseph Kim was charged with fraud for allegedly misappropriating $2 million in Bitcoin and Litecoin.



Kim, who worked as an assistant trader for Chicago-based Consolidated Trading LLC, allegedly stole $3.2 million worth of Bitcoin and Litecoin from the firm to cover his own trading losses, though he ultimately returned about $1.2 million to the company. To conceal his theft, Kim made false statements to Consolidated’s...

To view the full article, register now.