Calsonic Reaches $11M Price-Fix Deal In Car Parts MDL

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- A proposed class of car buyers said Thursday they have reached an $11 million settlement of their claims in multidistrict litigation that Japanese auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei Corp. was part of a conspiracy to fix prices for vehicle air conditioning systems.



In their motion for preliminarily approval of the deal, the car buyers told Michigan's U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani that Calsonic has also agreed to provide discovery cooperation in the form of attorney proffers, interviews with and depositions of witnesses, and the production...

