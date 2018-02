ConAgra Undermining MDL By Concealing Suit, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 3:10 PM EST) -- A class of consumers in multidistrict litigation accusing ConAgra of misrepresenting its Wesson oils as all-natural has urged the First Circuit to require the company to notify the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation of a potential tag-along suit, arguing its failure to do so “undermined the entire purpose of the MDL process.”



The consumers said Wednesday that ConAgra Brands Inc. purposefully neglected to notify the JPML about a separate proposed class action brought by Margaret Lee, who is appealing its dismissal before the First Circuit, in...

To view the full article, register now.