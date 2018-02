'Star Wars' Card Game Isn't A Trademark, App Co. Says

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 3:54 PM EST) -- Facing a trademark lawsuit from Walt Disney Co.’s Lucasfilm Ltd., a British gamemaker said Thursday that the studio cannot claim trademark rights to a fictional card game featured in “Star Wars.”



The filing, from Ren Ventures Ltd., came two months after Lucasfilm sued the company for selling a mobile game app called Sabacc — the name of a card game first mentioned in the novelization of “The Empire Strikes Back” and repeatedly referenced in "Star Wars" media ever since.



In the motion to dismiss, Ren said...

