Disney, Others Beat ‘Mickey’ Singer Toni Basil’s TM Claims

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 10:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday granted a bid by Disney, Kohl’s and Forever 21 to dismiss a trademark infringement claim brought by Toni Basil, the singer of 1981’s one-hit wonder song “Mickey,” that accused all three companies of using her image and voice to advertise their own products.



Kohl’s Corp., Forever 21 Inc. and The Walt Disney Company had urged the court in January to dismiss Basil’s Lanham Act claim, which alleged they violated trademark law by falsely designating the origin of her hit song...

