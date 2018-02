Pharma Co. Chiasma Can't Escape Investor Suit, Judge Rules

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday ruled that biopharmaceutical company Chiasma Inc. must face a proposed class action alleging investors in its 2015 initial public offering were misled about the prospects for regulatory approval of its product candidate Mycapssa, an oral treatment for a rare hormonal disorder known as acromegaly.



U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper denied a dismissal bid from Chiasma and the other defendants in the suit, finding that some, though not all, of the alleged flaws that lead plaintiff Laurent Sberro had pointed...

