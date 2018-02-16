Boston Herald Cleared For $12M Ch. 11 Sale to MediaNews

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:07 PM EST) -- The Boston Herald on Friday secured court approval for the tabloid's $11.98 million sale to hedge fund-controlled MediaNews Group, under a business-saving deal expected to close by March 28.

Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein signed the sale order after a handful of last-minute changes to wording and terms. A few issues remain before closing, however, including arrangements with the paper's labor unions and a contract with its current Seaport District landlord.

MediaNews, part of a media chain managed by Alden Global Capital's Digital First Media, reported plans...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular