Caterpillar's Tax Bill May Reach $2.3B After IRS Audit

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 3:41 PM EST) -- Caterpillar Inc. may owe the Internal Revenue Service $2.3 billion in taxes and penalties following the conclusion of field audits concerning its income tax returns and profits earned by its Swiss affiliate, according to the annual report the company filed Thursday.



The construction equipment giant, which has been embroiled in investigations by banking, trade and tax authorities, said in its Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the IRS intends to tax profits earned by Caterpillar SARL in Switzerland on grounds contesting the substance,...

