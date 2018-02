5 Ways To Avoid Legal Heartache From Office Romance

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 9:59 PM EST) -- Even though Valentine’s Day is in the rearview mirror, a recent Ninth Circuit ruling that a police officer can pursue claims that she was illegally fired for having an affair with a colleague is the latest proof that legal questions about interoffice romances are here to stay.



The Ninth Circuit ruled Feb. 9 that a married former Roseville, California, police officer can pursue allegations that she was wrongly fired because the department disapproved of her having an affair with another married cop. The appellate panel found...

