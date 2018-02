CIT Backs Commerce's Call Not To Put Duties On Korean Steel

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has ruled that the U.S. Department of Commerce was correct to find that producers of certain corrosion-resistant steel products were not conferred a benefit through electricity provided by the government of Korea, rejecting Nucor's challenge and upholding the agency’s results.



CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly said in a 33-page opinion, dated Feb. 6 but made publicly available on Feb. 14, that the court has determined that Commerce’s finding that the government of Korea’s “standard pricing mechanism for electricity” benefited Korean...

To view the full article, register now.