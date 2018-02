UBS Says CFTC Order Doesn't Goose Gold-Fix Claims

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:20 PM EST) -- UBS AG has told a New York federal court that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s consent order fining the Swiss bank $15 million over alleged spoofing does not bolster gold sellers’ claims that UBS was part of a conspiracy to manipulate a benchmark price of gold.



The gold sellers have argued that last month’s consent order from the commodities watchdog, which found that UBS traders had attempted to manipulate precious metals markets through the illegal trading tactic of spoofing, underscores why the Swiss bank should...

