NLRB Tees Up Misclassification Standard For Review

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:54 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday called for input on whether the agency should treat misclassifying a worker as an independent contractor as a violation of federal labor law — a “drastic departure from established precedent,” according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.



The invitation to submit legal opinions stems from a September decision by an administrative law judge finding that an Indiana medical laboratory violated the National Labor Relations Act by misclassifying drivers who transport samples as independent contractors and not employees, and by...

