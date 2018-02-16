Honda Sued By Insurer Over Damage From Odyssey Fire

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:39 PM EST) -- Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance Co. has sued American Honda Motor Co. in New Jersey state court over a policyholder's car and house damage after a Honda Odyssey minivan allegedly burst into flames.



Metropolitan filed the suit after paying out on the policy of customer and Metuchen resident Stephen Potter and being assigned subrogation rights.



Metropolitan says that Honda owes repayment after Potter's 2015 Honda Odyssey “failed, resulting in a fire which caused the total loss of the [vehicle] and losses to the insureds' property and...

