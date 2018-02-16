Honda Sued By Insurer Over Damage From Odyssey Fire
Metropolitan filed the suit after paying out on the policy of customer and Metuchen resident Stephen Potter and being assigned subrogation rights.
Metropolitan says that Honda owes repayment after Potter's 2015 Honda Odyssey “failed, resulting in a fire which caused the total loss of the [vehicle] and losses to the insureds' property and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login