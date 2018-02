NJ Teacher Cops To Role In $50M Drug Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 3:21 PM EST) -- A New Jersey teacher pled guilty to defrauding New Jersey’s health benefits program and other insurers out of more than $2 million by recruiting state employees who could submit unnecessary prescriptions, as part of his role in a $50 million scheme, the New Jersey attorney general said on Friday.



Shawn Sypherd of Marmora, New Jersey, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler for his role in a conspiracy to commit health fraud. According to the plea, Sypherd and others recruited state and local government...

