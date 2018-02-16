Ashford Hospitality Prime Buying Florida Ritz For $171M

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 3:39 PM EST) -- Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. has reached an agreement to buy a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Sarasota, Florida, for $171 million, the Dallas-based real estate investment trust announced Friday.



The deal is for a 266-room property at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive, which sits on Sarasota Bay in downtown Sarasota. Ashford Hospitality said it may use cash on hand, draws on its credit line or nonrecourse financing for the purchase.



The REIT did not disclose seller information. The purchase price works out to a 6 percent cap rate, and...

