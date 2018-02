FCC Weighs Extending Permits After Nix Of Studio Rule

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:41 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission requested public comment Thursday on a request to extend all expiring construction permits so that broadcasters can take advantage of the elimination of a rule requiring stations’ main studios to be located in the communities they cover.



De La Hunt Broadcasting Corp.’s petition praised the gutting of the FCC's Main Studio Rule, which will make economically feasible the launch of new stations like an AM radio station it hopes to build for Pine River, Minnesota. Since Minnesota winters prohibit construction and De La...

