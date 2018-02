BALCA Rejects Nev. Roofing Co.’s Bid For Seasonal Workers

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals has denied a Nevada roofing and solar company’s request to use foreign seasonal workers, siding Thursday with the U.S. Department of Labor and finding the firm failed to prove a spike in business warranted the use of such employees.



Administrative Law Judge Jason A. Golden took some issue in his decision with the Labor Department’s analysis, but found that inconsistencies regarding the number of projects in Cooper Roofing & Solar’s off-peak and peak load months prevented certification.



“Although the...

