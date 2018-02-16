Md. Court Raises Red Flag On Midcase Ethics Complaints

By Andrew Strickler

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Maryland appeals court issued a warning Thursday about conduct complaints being filed midlitigation by an opposing counsel but nonetheless imposed a 30-day suspension on a lawyer whose disciplinary proceeding began during a business dispute.

At the conclusion of a 91-page suspension order for land use solo practitioner Vernon Donnelly, the court said counsel for the Attorney Grievance Committee should wait until the underlying case is complete before deciding whether a disciplinary prosecution is warranted.

“Following this procedure would avoid any perception that Bar Counsel and the attorney...
