Driver Exits Suit Over Drug-Fueled Crash Post-Settlement

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday affirmed two lower court opinions that allowed an intoxicated driver who caused a car crash that permanently injured a woman to settle with her and exit the suit, against the objections of a company whose truck driver was also involved in the accident.



The state’s high court sided with driver Daniel Rodriguez, who hit a car Angela Antonicelli was riding in after making an illegal U-turn while high on cocaine in the fall of 2013. Karl Browder, who was driving...

To view the full article, register now.