Senate Approves New DOJ National Security Chief, DOD Noms

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed a Boeing Co. attorney to lead the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division, alongside several U.S. Department of Defense nominees, including a former NASA chief for the new position of undersecretary for research and engineering, part of a shakeup to the DOD's acquisition office.



Senators confirmed a broad slate of nominees by unanimous consent or voice vote Thursday, just before heading away for the Presidents Day holiday. Many of the nominations were for national security- and defense-related positions, including...

