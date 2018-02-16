Analysis

3 Things To Know About The 4th Circ.'s Travel Ban Ruling

By Nicole Narea

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 9:56 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday ruled against the third version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban in a sprawling 285-page decision, and we read all of it so you don’t have to.

The ruling marks the second time a federal appeals court has undercut the president’s Sept. 24 proclamation that restricted travel from eight nations, six of which are majority-Muslim: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. The Ninth Circuit issued a similar ruling in December, prompting the government to successfully petition the U.S. Supreme...
