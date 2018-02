Actress Deschanel's Countersuit Axed As Case Nears Trial

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- A California judge granted Seven Summits a quick win Thursday in a countersuit brought by actress Zooey Deschanel against the entertainment management company as a contract dispute over commissions heads to a March trial, finding that it didn’t cause the “New Girl” star to switch talent agencies.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael J. Raphael granted Seven Summits Pictures & Management LLC’s bid for summary adjudication. In his ruling, the judge agreed that Deschanel can’t prove Seven Summits' actions breached its fiduciary duty or caused her...

To view the full article, register now.