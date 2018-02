Spy Court Suggests Lawmakers Ask DOJ For FISA Case Info

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Judge Rosemary M. Collyer told senior Republican lawmakers Thursday that the court was still analyzing their “novel” requests for documents related to allegations that the U.S. Department of Justice misled the FISC to surveil a Trump campaign adviser, suggesting instead that they go to the DOJ directly.



House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., had in a Feb. 7 letter asked the court to confirm if there were transcripts of court hearings associated with the FBI’s requests to conduct electronic surveillance of...

To view the full article, register now.