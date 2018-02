No New Trial In $4.5M Delivery Injury Suit, Del. Judge Rules

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge refused Thursday to grant a new trial for a doctor hit with a $4.5 million judgment over negligence in the delivery of a baby, saying a jury was shown enough evidence to back up its verdict, and that $3 million in damages was reasonable.



In September, a New Castle County Superior Court jury found that Dr. Peter Wong’s negligent 2008 delivery of baby boy Amari Broughton-Fleming caused shoulder nerve damage. It awarded $3 million in damages, and $1.5 million in prejudgment interest was added. Wong...

