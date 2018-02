Can Courts Handle The Increased FOIA Strain Under Trump?

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton found himself in a difficult position last month, caught between the obligation for a speedy government response to a Freedom of Information Act request and the strain federal agencies and courts are under as FOIA litigation surges under the Trump administration.



Congress, the D.C. federal judge said from the bench, has required agencies to produce documents at a reasonable clip but lawmakers only give limited resources to accomplish the task. The judge described the situation, amid a status conference for...

