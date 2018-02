Group Holds Off On FCC Net Neutrality Rollback Challenge

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 10:04 PM EST) -- A public interest group on Friday withdrew its petition filed in the D.C. Circuit seeking to overturn the Federal Communications Commission’s order ending net neutrality regulations, acknowledging that challenges should be filed after the order’s publication in the Federal Register as a lottery to determine jurisdiction for challenges looms.



Public Knowledge conceded in January that the proper time to challenge the Restoring Internet Freedom was after publication, but it nevertheless joined others in filing early due to worries that a lottery to determine jurisdiction for a challenge could...

