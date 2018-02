MLBers Want Hearing Over Info In Al Jazeera Libel Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball players Ryan Zimmerman and Ryan Howard are pushing for an answer as to whether Al Jazeera will be forced to hand over information gathered by an undercover investigator for a controversial 2015 documentary that accused them of using performance enhancing drugs, and if it is the subject of their defamation lawsuit.



Zimmerman and Howard on Friday asked a federal court in Washington, D.C., to hold a hearing on its bid to compel Al Jazeera America LLC to hand over documents and custodial files...

