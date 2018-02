Pittsburgh Urges Justices To OK Sick Leave, Security Laws

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:53 PM EST) -- The city of Pittsburgh urged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday to revive a pair of ordinances requiring employers to provide paid sick leave to their workers and mandating security training and procedures in certain commercial buildings and public spaces.



While a pair of lower courts concluded the ordinances ran afoul of the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plan Law’s ban on local governments imposing affirmative obligations on business, the city argued in brief on Thursday that it had broad power to protect public welfare....

