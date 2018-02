NJ Judge Denies Using Role To Sway Police In DUI Arrest

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- A New Jersey municipal court judge facing ethics charges over a profanity-laced tirade he allegedly unleashed while being arrested on suspicion of drunken driving said Friday that while he told state troopers at the scene he was judge, he wasn’t seeking preferential treatment because of his profession.



In his answer to the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct’s complaint, Municipal Court Judge Wilfredo Benitez admitted he identified himself as a jurist to two troopers during the November 2016 incident, but said his request for “courtesy” only related...

