Uber Driver Can't Sue Over Gun-Carrying Ban, Judge Says

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday tossed an Uber driver’s proposed class action alleging the rideshare giant’s rule prohibiting drivers and passengers from carrying a gun violates their constitutional rights, finding that the driver has not claimed he’s been harmed by the policy and therefore can’t sue.



U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom ruled that Uber Technologies Inc. driver Jose Mejia doesn’t have standing to sue, calling the relief that he seeks from the district court an “impermissible exercise” in purely advisory decision-making.



“These allegations, without more, do...

