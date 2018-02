Don't Let PennEast Pipeline Proceed, NJ Tells FERC

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:26 PM EST) -- New Jersey’s environmental watchdog and a state park board on Friday asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reverse its decision to issue a conditional certificate for the $1 billion PennEast gas pipeline, saying FERC relied on “woefully insufficient data.”



The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Delaware and Raritan Canal Commission told FERC it should grant a rehearing and then rescind the approval order because the project’s underlying environmental review fails to meet National Environmental Policy Act standards. The review relied on insufficient...

To view the full article, register now.